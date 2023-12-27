Gazprom to increase gas supplies to China by 1.5 times

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian gas giant Gazprom will increase its natural gas deliveries to China by 1.5 times this year, the company’s CEO Alexey Miller told Russian President Vladimir Putin, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"This year, natural gas exports to China will be 1.5 times higher than in 2022. In 2025, we will reach our contractual obligations. Our gas supplies to China in 2025 are estimated to be at 38 billion cubic meters of gas," he said.

According to the official, the amounts of Russian gas that is being delivered to China at this point surpass Russia’s contractual obligations.

"December 23 marked the all-time high record of daily gas supplies to China. Our largest daily volumes of gas deliveries to China are taking place now. These volumes surpass our contractual obligations," the Gazprom chief said.

News.Az