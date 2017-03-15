Yandex metrika counter

GDP increases 0.4% in Azerbaijan

In January-February 2017, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) made up AZN 10,042,600,000, up 0.4% from previous year, said a statement from the State Statistical Committee.

At the same time, 46.7% of the value added was formed in industry, 9.6% in trade and repair of transport facilities, 6.7% in transport and storehouse, 6.7% in construction, 2.7% in agriculture, forestry and fishery, 2.7% in tourist accommodation and catering, 1.7% in information and communication and 15.8% in other spheres, according to AzVision.

Net taxes to product and import made up 6.5% of GDP. Per head GDP amounted to AZN 1,035.6.

During the reporting period, the value added in the non-oil sector increased 2.3% and made up 56.8% of GDP. 

News.Az


