GEMMS CEO sends letter to Azerbaijani president

CEO of Global Event Mobility & Management Solutions (GEMMS) Panos Protopsaltis has sent a letter to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The letter reads as follows:

“Congratulations on the liberation of Karabakh, most probably the most significant moment in the history of Azerbaijan. An achievement of huge proportions, only accomplished due to your vision, leadership and careful planning, but also courage, determination and firm belief in the final goal. In just 44 days, you have achieved something which remained unattainable for thirty years.

I am privileged to have been in Baku during all these historic events, thus witnessing the growing pride, enthusiasm and satisfaction of the people. Everybody is now united and optimistic about the future. Looking at the next day, you are already giving new inspiration to everyone in the country by setting new goals, regarding the development of the new territories, with investments in modern infrastructure, agricultural, cultural and tourism perspectives. I wish you full realization of your expectations, seeing the liberated territories as you envisage.

I am leaving Baku this Saturday, after spending seven wonderful years in Azerbaijan, which I consider as my second country, taking with me unique memories which I will cherish forever. Kindly be assured that I will remain in touch at your disposal for the future.

It is true that serious challenges lie ahead, including the worldwide pandemic. I have full confidence that, under your leadership, Azerbaijan will overcome those and enjoy even better days with a brightest prospect, exemplifying a new paradigm in the region and the broader international arena.”

News.Az