General: Armenia’s intention to compensate its defeats on frontline in virtual space is failure

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia’s intention to compensate its defeats on the frontline in the virtual space is a failure”, military expert, Lieutenant-General in reserve, Yashar Aydem

According to him, the Armenian press shares false information that Azerbaijanis leave the frontline villages.



"I can certainly say that such information is groundless. The people trust in the Azerbaijani Army, live in the villages in safety being engaged in their daily and farming activities. The fact that the Armenian Armed Forces regularly destroy the settlements and shell civilians in order to aggravate the situation does not scare anyone. Nobody intends to leave their homeland. The exaggerated information disseminated by the Armenian press that firing points have been settled in the villages and it caused problems between the civilians and our servicemen is nothing but the next Armenian hypocrisy”, Aydemirov said.



Aydemirov noted that the allegation that Azerbaijani firing points are settled in the villages shows that the Armenian military leadership is absolutely unaware of the real situation. “Unlike the opposite side, the Azerbaijani military intelligence has sufficient and comprehensive knowledge of the enemy. Therefore, the news delivered by the Armenian military-political leadership to the media, is only valid for the Armenian people who are constantly deceived being unaware of the situation, and aims to justify themselves. The latest misinformation is the “letter which has been allegedly addressed by the department head to the Defense Ministry’s leadership on the situation in the frontline villages”. This fake "letter" is written so ridiculously that it should not be taken seriously. This is a piece of paper that was written in a hurry by Armenian non-professionals. This falsification of Armenians is the next step taken in response to the facts recently revealed by the Azerbaijani media on the negative cases in the occupying army”, he said.

News.Az

News.Az