General: Bulgaria attaches great importance to co-op with Azerbaijan in military field

There are ample opportunities for further development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, Chief of the Bulgarian General Staff General Andrey Botsev said, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

He made the remarks at a meeting with first deputy defense minister of Azerbaijan – chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov who was on an official visit to Bulgaria.

Botsev noted that Bulgaria attaches great importance to cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, in particular in the military field.

In turn, Sadikov expressed satisfaction with the visit to Bulgaria and emphasized the importance of holding such meetings and expanding mutual ties in strengthening military relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria in the military, military-technical, military-educational spheres, as well as regional security issues.

News.Az

