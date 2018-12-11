General Curtis Scaparrotti: NATO supports territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colonel General Sadikov, noting the development of military relations with the North Atlantic Alliance, spoke about military cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, including the activities of the Azerbaijan Army within the framework of various NATO programs, as well as the contribution of Azerbaijan to the NATO-led "Resolute Support" mission in Afghanistan.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, Najmeddin Sadikov stressed the importance of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and on the basis of the norms of international law.

Colonel General Sadikov hailed NATO's position on the supporting territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, expressed confidence that the Alliance will continue its efforts in this issue.

General Curtis Scaparrotti especially noting that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Alliance, praised the participation of Azerbaijan in the fight against terrorism, the significant contribution in providing airspace to cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations, including the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

Curtis Scaparrotti stressed that the Alliance is in favor of a peaceful solution to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe Curtis Scaparrotti expressed gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the warm welcome and hospitality, as well as for its assistance in holding a meeting with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in Baku tomorrow.

The parties exchanged views on many issues of mutual interest.

