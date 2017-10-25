General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces to "serve two masters"

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces will submit to the Minister of Defense in peace time and to the Prime Minister during the war.

Armiya.az reports with reference to the Armenian media that today the Armenian parliament adopted the bill "On Defense". 86 deputies voted for the bill and 9 deputies voted against.

The day before the leader of the opposition faction "Elk" Nikol Pashinyan said that his faction would vote against: "We will vote against the bill. Because there is a problem associated with the formation and operation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces. We consider the pace of development of the military-industrial complex as unsatisfactory."

According to Armenian Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, the bill provides that the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces will submit to the Minister of Defense in conditions of peace, and the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in conditions of war.

The bill also provides for the powers of the Prime Minister of Armenia. According to the document, during the war, the Prime Minister will exercise the authority of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and, accordingly, will take political and military decisions, and also perform other functions stipulated by the law, including those related to the preparation and implementation of the conscription process.

