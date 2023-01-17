Geneva hosts high-level meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), in partnership with the United Nations office at Geneva, has hosted a high-level meeting under the theme “Picking up the pieces: the challenges of fixing a broken world” in Geneva, Switzerland, News.Az reports.

The high-level meeting brought together 13 former presidents, as well as six former PMs and more than ten former FMs from 22 countries.

As part of the meeting, a fourth preparatory meeting dedicated to the 10th Global Baku Forum was held. It was decided to organize an international conference marking the 100th anniversary of the birth of Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people as part of the Forum.

News.Az