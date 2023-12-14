Geneva hosts int’l conference themed “Neocolonialism: human rights, peace and security”

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international conference on “Neocolonialism: human rights, peace and security” organized by the Baku Initiative Group has started at the United Nations Office in Geneva, News.Az reports.

The conference brings together around 50 participants from various countries, including the US, the United Kingdom, France, Türkiye, Switzerland, Algeria, Pakistan, Serbia, Qatar, Senegal, Cameroon, Vietnam, the Union of the Comoros, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, New Caledonia, Corsica, Martinique, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna Islands, Solomon Islands, as well as NGO representatives operating in the fields of human rights and decolonization, along with media outlets.

The conference will hear several speeches addressing the gross violation of human rights by France in its former and current colonies, as well as statements from various state officials.

The conference will conclude with the adoption of a declaration.

This marks the fourth international conference organized by the Baku Initiative Group this year to support the nations fighting against colonialism and trying to gain independence.

