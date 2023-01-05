Geneva to host high-level meeting of Nizami Ganjavi International Center

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Nizami Ganjavi International Center (NGIC), in partnership with the United Nations office at Geneva, will host a high-level meeting under the theme “Picking up the pieces: the challenges of fixing a broken world” in Geneva, Switzerland, on January 12-13, News.Az reports.

The meeting will feature discussions on topics such as peace and security, migration and refugee crisis, multilateralism, global health strategy joined by Director-General of the World Health Organization(WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and many issues that are very high on the global agenda.

Director General of the United Nations Office at Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, NGIC co-chairs Vaira Vike-Freiberga and Ismail Serageldin, Chef de Cabinet of the Office of the Director-General David Chikvaidze, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly Volkan Bozkir and President of the UNGA 73rd session María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés will deliver opening remarks.

Former President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic, former President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili, former President of Serbia Boris Tadic, former President of Bulgaria Rosen Plevneliev, former Prime Minister of Belgium Yves Leterme, former Presidents of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis and Valdis Zatlers and former Secretary General of the Arab League Amr Moussa, as well as more than 50 high-level guests, including former presidents, former PMs and more than 10 former FMs from 22 countries are expected to join the event.

As part of the high-level meeting, a preparatory meeting dedicated to the 10th Global Baku Forum to be held in 2023 will be organized.

