George Tsereteli elected OSCE PA president

George Tsereteli has been elected President of the OSCEParliamentary Assembly, AzVision.az reports citing BelTA.

The final plenary meeting of the 27th OSCE PA Annual Session was held in Berlin on 11 July. The MPs continued the general public debate, heard a statement by OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, reports by OSCE PA Treasurer Doris Barnett and OSCE PA Secretary General Roberto Montella. “George Tsereteli (Georgia) was elected President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly. Pascal Allizard (France), Peter Bowness (United Kingdom), Kari Henriksen (Norway) and Kristian Vigenin (Bulgaria) were elected the OSCEPA Vice Presidents,” the press service informed. The elections of the chairpersons of the general committees, their deputies and rapporteurs were held on 11 July too.

“The session ended with the adoption of the final Berlin Declaration which included Belarus-sponsored resolution on the promotion of the digital economy in the interests of ensuring economic growth in the OSCE area,” the press service informed

A delegation of the Belarusian parliament led by Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus Boleslav Pirshtuk took part in the annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Berlin. The theme of this year's annual session was “Implementing OSCEcommitments: The role of parliaments.” The session was focused on the effective legislative measures the member states are expected to take in order to bolster international cooperation and honor commitments with regard to supporting peace and security in the OSCE region.

George Tsereteli acted as the OSCE PA president since November 2017 as Austrian parliamentarian Christine Muttonen stepped down as OSCEParliamentary Assembly President following the October legislative elections and the formation of a new Parliament in Vienna.

