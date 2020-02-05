George Tsereteli: Int'l organizations show great interest in forthcoming parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

International organizations show great interest in the parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan, said president of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly George Tsereteli as he commented on the results of his visit to the country, secki-2020.az reports.

Tsereteli noted that more than a hundred OSCE observers will conduct monitoring in Baku and regions of Azerbaijan in connection with the parliamentary elections.

“Transparent and competitive elections increase confidence in a new parliament, which is necessary for effective reforms,” the OSCE PA president emphasized.

News.Az

News.Az