Georgia accuses outgoing US administration of harming bilateral ties

Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili on Friday condemned the outgoing U.S. administration, claiming it was "ruining relations with an important partner."

He was commenting on the US Department of State’s imposition of visa restrictions on Georgian officials on the backdrop of ongoing public protests against the government’s decision to halt EU accession talks until 2028, News.az reports, citing Georgian media. Papuashvili said the position of the outgoing US administration was “incomprehensible and meaningless”."First of all, this is an administration that lost the elections. Their mandate is expiring, and despite this, they are ruining relations with an important partner, such as Georgia, on behalf of the American people - and this, of course, is very thought-provoking," the speaker said.He further stressed it was "paradoxical" that the same administration had sentenced participants of the demonstration that targeted the United States Capitol in 2021 to “many years of imprisonment”, adding “it seems that what is permissible for Jupiter is not permissible for a cow. Democracy cannot mean one thing in one case, and another thing in another”."The outgoing American administration was in power during [imprisoned former Georgian President] Mikheil Saakashvili’s final years [in the capacity], when torture of people became particularly brutal, free media was practically destroyed, and business racketeering became part of the state system. We do not remember a single sanction, or even a sharply critical position from this administration," he concluded. The Department of State on Thursday said the sanctions would affect about 20 individuals, including Georgian Government ministers, Parliament officials, law enforcement and security professionals and private citizens.

News.Az