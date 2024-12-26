Georgia always stands by Azerbaijan: Minister

Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili on Thursday made a phone call to her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov.

The Georgian minister offered her condolences to the families of those killed in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane near Aktau, which was en route from Baku to Grozny on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry. She wished patience to the friendly people of Azerbaijan, emphasizing that “Georgia always stands by Azerbaijan during this tragic time.”Minister Bayramov expressed his gratitude to the friendly Georgian side for their condolences and support during this difficult moment.

