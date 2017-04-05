Yandex metrika counter

Georgia and Europol sign partnership agreement to tackle cross-border crime

  • World
  • Share
Georgia and Europol sign partnership agreement to tackle cross-border crime

Georgia and Europol will be partners to fight cross-border crime and terrorism.

Georgian Interior Minister Giorgi Mgebrishvili and Europol's Director Rob Wainwright signed an Agreement on Operational and Strategic Cooperation to expand cooperation to combat serious and organised cross-border criminal activities.

As a response to urgent problems arising from international organised crime and terrorism, the agreement allows for the exchange of information, including the personal data of suspected criminals, and the joint planning of operational activities.

The agreement relates to all areas of crime within Europol’s mandate.

Georgia will designate a national contact point to communicate between Europol and the competent authorities of Georgia.

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili attended the signing of the important document.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      