Georgia appoints new consul general to Azerbaijan

Head of the State Protocol Department of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Parvin Mirzazade received the newly appointed Consul General of Georgia to Azerbaijan Nik

At the meeting, Iashvili presented his patent credentials as Consul General to Ambassador Mirzazade, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az. 

Mirzazade wished every success to the consul general in his future endeavors.

The sides exchanged their views on the current status of the strategic relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

News.Az 

