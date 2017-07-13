Georgia: Armenia should not pin hopes on transit through Abkhazia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is not considering the opening of roads for transit, special representative of the Georgian PM on Russia relations Zurab Abashidze said.

His comment came as a response to the Armenian transport minister who said Armenia hopes to launch a trade corridor between Russia and Georgia through - Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region in the near future.

According to Abashidze, the negotiations between Russia and Georgia are underway on the implementation of the 2011 agreement on monitoring cargo turnover and there is no talk of additional preconditions that would allow Armenia to hope for the opening of a trade corridor through Abkhazia, news.am reports citing Gruziya Online.

“Now we are talking with Russia about the entry into force of the 2011 agreement. It is necessary to conclude contracts with the Swiss company (SGS), both from our own and from the Russian side. Our Swiss colleagues are actively engaged in talks. It is necessary to complete the preparatory phase of work on contracts and conclude them. Later on a Georgian-Russian-Swiss working group will be established, to monitor the implementation of the agreement,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az