Georgia, Azerbaijan bound together by strong brotherhood: Speaker

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Georgia are bound together by strong ties of brotherhood, said Speaker of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili as he commented on his recent visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Noting that, as part of his visit to Baku, he has met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova and Prime Minister Ali Asadov, the Georgian speaker described these meetings as fruitful.

“During all these meetings, of course, we emphasized that the two countries are bound together by not only friendship and strategic partnership but also ties of brotherhood. We are friends who lend support to each other in difficult times and share each other's joy,” Papuashvili added.

News.Az