Georgia, Azerbaijan support each other’s territorial integrity – minister

Georgia and Azerbaijan support each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Tbilisi, Darchiashvili stressed that Azerbaijan is not only a neighboring and friendly country for Georgia but also a very good strategic partner.He noted that the two countries effectively cooperate in energy, transportation, logistics, and other spheres.The minister stated that Georgia will make every effort to see that a peace accord is signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in reference to the matter of attaining peace in the region."Economic projects jointly implemented by Azerbaijan and Georgia are important not only for us but also for Europe," he added.

News.Az