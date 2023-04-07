Georgia, Azerbaijan work on Middle Corridor project in coordinated manner - PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We are working together and in a coordinated manner on the Middle Corridor project,” said Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Gabala.

The Prime Minister said: “Our goal is to remove all obstacles in the near future, to jointly develop the infrastructure.” Irakli Garibashvili noted that a new port was being built in Georgia. “After a year, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway will carry out its activities in an expanded manner. We will be able to attract more cargo through the Middle Corridor.”

News.Az