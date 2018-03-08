Georgia Defense Minister to visit Azerbaijan
- 08 Mar 2018 12:57
The delegation led by the Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria will pay an official visit to Azerbaijan on March 9.
Within the framework of the visit the Georgian delegation will hold the meetings in the Ministry of Defense and other state structures of Azerbaijan, according to the Ministry of Defense.
The visit will last until March 10.
