61 Azerbaijani citizens were deported from Georgia since 2016

During 2016-2020, 61 Azerbaijani citizens were deported from Georgia, reads the report Migration Profile of the State Commission on Migration Issues of Georgia, News.az reports.

During the 5-year period, the largest number of people deported from Georgia were Azerbaijani citizens.

Thus, 6 Azerbaijani citizens were deported from Georgia in 2016, 7 in 2017, 9 in 2018, 32 in 2019, and 7 in 2020.

During the reporting period, 46 Turkish citizens, 37 Iranian, 23 Armenian, 22 Russian, 22 Nigerian, 19 Egyptian, 17 Bangladeshi, and 16 Sri Lankan citizens were extradited from Georgia,

