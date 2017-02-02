Georgia detains five on charges of stealing oil from Baku-Supsa pipeline

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five people have been detained in Georgia on charges of stealing oil from the Baku-Supsa pipeline, APA cited the Georgian Interior Ministry as saying on Thursday.

They are accused of systematically stealing oil from the part of the pipeline passing through the Rukha village of Georgia’s Gori district.



A criminal case has been initiated on the incident. The defendants may face from 6 up to 10 years of imprisonment.



Two similar cases were recorded last year.

News.Az

