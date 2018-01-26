Georgia ensures better access to agriculture equipment for farmers

Farmers in Georgia will soon be able to have better access to agricultural equipment thanks to new amendments in the Preferential Agro Credit Project, approved at today’s government meeting.

The amendments introduced two new components: preferential agrocredit for agriculture mechanisation and preferential agro-leasing for agricultural mechanisation.

With the aid of these programs, farmers will be able to purchase agricultural equipment in more favourable conditions.

"Our policy envisages increasing the capacities of the private sector, supporting farmers to make them more competitive. Easy access to agricultural equipment for farmers will help achieve this goal," said Georgia’s Minister of Environment and Agriculture Levan Davitashvili.

Preferential agrocredit is determined from 7,000 GEL to 1,500,000 GEL.

News.Az

