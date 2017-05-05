Georgia exports 18m bottles of wine to 39 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia exported 18.4 million bottles of wine to 39 countries from January to April 2017, adding $41.4 million to the economy.

Revenue increased by 54 percent from the same period in 2016, while the volume of exports increased by 59 percent, said the Georgian National Wine Agency, agenda.ge reports.

The top five countries that imported Georgian wine in January-February 2017 were:

Russia – 11,076,205 bottles

China – 2,391,981 bottles

Ukraine – 1,874,212 bottles

Poland – 814,882 bottles

Kazakhstan – 602,407 bottles

Wine exports also increased to the European Union (EU), China and other traditional export markets for Georgia, said the Georgian National Wine Agency.

This year exports of Georgian wine increased to:

China – 207 percent (2,391,981 bottles)

France – 332 percent (65,040 bottles)

Azerbaijan – 217 percent (42,264 bottles)

Israel – 150 percent (65,490 bottles)

Russia – 87 percent (11,076,205 bottles)

Germany – 38 percent (145,168 bottles)

Belarus – 37 percent (183,150 bottles)

Ukraine – 26 percent (1,874,212 bottles)

Poland – 19 percent (814,882 bottles)

Latvia – 14 percent (400,190 bottles)

Meanwhile, Georgia exported 4,325,298 bottles of Georgian brandy to 14 countries in the first four months of 2017. This was a 56 percent increase year-over-year (y/y).

So far this year, Georgia has generated $10.7 million from the sale of brandy abroad.

Georgia also exported 63,410 bottles of Chacha – 124 percent more compared to the same period of last year. By selling Chacha abroad Georgia generated $177,400, which was 96 percent increase y/y.

In total, Georgia has sold $75.4 million worth of alcoholic beverages in January-April 2017, including wine, brandy, chacha and others.

News.Az

News.Az