Georgia expresses readiness to become platform for trilateral dialogue with Azerbaijan, Armenia

Georgia is ready to act as a platform for a trilateral dialogue with Azerbaijan and Armenia, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said during a meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Sweden on Thursday. 

According to Zalkaliani, the world community is interested in establishing long-term peace in the South Caucasus.

"In this regard, we presented a new initiative to act as a trilateral dialogue platform, where Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia could discuss topical issues and hold meetings at different levels," he added.


