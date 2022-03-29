Georgia favors peaceful, stable development in S. Caucasus – minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is in favor of peaceful and stable development in the South Caucasus region, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said following a meeting with his Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan in Tbilisi, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

Zalkaliani said he discussed with his Armenian counterpart the regional situation, the ongoing war in Ukraine and threats to Europe’s security.

The Georgian minister called on his country’s neighbors to consider Tbilisi a platform for dialogue.

Zalkaliani also reiterated Georgia’s readiness to take an active part in the process that will contribute to peace in the region.

