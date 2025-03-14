Georgia hails Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement as ‘historic step’ towards lasting peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry welcomed the conclusion of negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the text of draft peace treaty.

“Georgia welcomes the conclusion of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on all 17 articles of the Peace Agreement,” the ministry wrote on X, News.Az reports.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry described the agreement as a historic step towards lasting peace and stability in the region.

On Thursday, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry announced that the negotiations on the text of the draft Agreement on Peace and the Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been concluded.

“We also reiterate the long-lasting and principled position of Azerbaijan that the amendment to Armenia’s constitution to eliminate the claims against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is a prerequisite to allow the signing of the negotiated text. Furthermore, we emphasize the necessity to formally abolish the obsolete and dysfunctional Minsk Group and related structures of the OSCE,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

For its part, Yerevan also confirmed that Armenia has agreed to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the uncoordinated articles of the draft peace treaty.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry stated that both sides had reached an agreement on the draft "Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Interstate Relations between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan."

