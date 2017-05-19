Georgia increases car export to Azerbaijan by 62%

Yandex metrika counter

Georgia has increased car export to Azerbaijan by 62%.

In January-April 2017, Azerbaijan imported 357 vehicles worth $9,277,200 worth from Georgia, up 137 vehicles or 62.3% from 2016, APA-Economics reports quoting National Statistics Office of Georgia.
 
Worth also increased by $2,181,900 or 30.75-fold compared to a year earlier.
 
In January-April 2017 Azerbaijan imported 220 vehicles worth $7,095,300.

