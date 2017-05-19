Georgia increases car export to Azerbaijan by 62%
- 19 May 2017 08:33
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 121817
- Economics
- Share https://news.az/news/georgia-increases-car-export-to-azerbaijan-by-62 Copied
Georgia has increased car export to Azerbaijan by 62%.
In January-April 2017, Azerbaijan imported 357 vehicles worth $9,277,200 worth from Georgia, up 137 vehicles or 62.3% from 2016, APA-Economics reports quoting National Statistics Office of Georgia.
Worth also increased by $2,181,900 or 30.75-fold compared to a year earlier.
In January-April 2017 Azerbaijan imported 220 vehicles worth $7,095,300.
News.Az