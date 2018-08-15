Georgia introduces dual citizenship

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holders of Georgian passports will no longer be deprived of citizenship if they obtain citizenship of another country, but it will need to meet certain conditions under the amendments to the law "On citizenship of Georgia", Report informs citing the Georgian media.

Notably, in September 2017, the Parliament of Georgia adopted amendments to the Constitution, which banned deprivation of citizenship of Georgia. The amendments were to come into force after the presidential elections in October 2018, but in April the Parliament decided to speed up the procedure.

At present, it will be possible to retain citizenship if a person receives consent from the Georgian authorities before receiving a passport of another country. Deprivation from the citizenship of Georgia will be prohibited in any case from December 31, 2020.

Regarding to children who received citizenship of another country by birth, will retain citizenship of Georgia until the age of 18. The legal representatives of children should apply to the Georgian authorities in advance in order to retain citizenship.

News.Az

