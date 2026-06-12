Georgia, Kyrgyzstan leaders highlight Middle Corridor, transport ties in Bishkek talks

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The development of the Middle Corridor, designed to connect Europe and Asia while bypassing Russia, was a central focus of talks in Bishkek between Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

The visit marked the first high-level official meeting between the leaders of the two countries in the Kyrgyz capital in the 34-year history of bilateral diplomatic relations. Following the talks, the sides signed a joint statement and a package of agreements aimed at deepening economic cooperation and launching direct air links to boost tourism, News.Az reports, citing News Georgia.

Japarov said Kyrgyzstan views Georgia, with its developed Black Sea port infrastructure, as a key link in Eurasian transport connectivity between Asia and Europe.

“The main logistics agenda was the discussion of the trilateral agreement on the construction of the China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway, signed in June 2024,” Japarov said, according to his press service. He added that the project has now entered an active implementation phase, with around 9,000 workers and more than 6,000 units of machinery already engaged.

“After completion of the project, a multiple increase in transit cargo volumes is expected along routes passing through Kyrgyzstan and further to Georgian seaports, which will contribute to strengthening trade and economic ties, developing transit potential and improving the competitiveness of Eurasian transport routes,” he said.

Kobakhidze said Tbilisi is closely monitoring progress on the railway project.

“This project will also contribute to further strengthening ties between Central Asia and our region,” he said at a joint press conference. “Georgia, for its part, is investing significantly in developing its transit function. Overall, we believe these processes will make a substantial contribution to the further development of trade and economic relations between the regions, and in particular between our two countries.”

The Georgian prime minister also thanked Bishkek for what he described as its “firm, unconditional and consistent support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Georgia, and congratulated Kyrgyzstan on its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2027–2028.

Describing the visit as “historic”, Kobakhidze said it would give new momentum to bilateral relations.

“Given existing political and economic relations, Georgia considers Kyrgyzstan not only an important and reliable partner, but also a friendly state,” he said. “This is based on the very strong foundation of historical friendship between our peoples and countries.”

According to News Georgia, following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyrgyzstan became Georgia’s largest export destination, driven largely by the re-export of used cars from Europe and the United States via Georgia to Central Asia and onwards to Russia.

At its peak in 2022, money transfers from Kyrgyzstan to Georgia — largely linked to car payments — surged to a record $111.6 million, compared with $8.2 million in 2020. In 2025, transfers stood at $91.7 million.

However, data for January–April this year shows a sharp downturn. Total trade between the two countries fell by 39.4% year-on-year to $273.7 million. Georgian exports to Kyrgyzstan also declined by 39.4%, with 95.5% of shipments ($261.6 million) consisting of passenger cars. Alcoholic beverages ($2.2 million) and soft drinks ($1.8 million) were distant second and third export categories.

Imports from Kyrgyzstan remain minimal, totalling $926,000 over four months, mainly legumes and nuts.

Foreign direct investment from Kyrgyzstan in Georgia also remains limited, at $656,000 in 2024 and $374,000 in 2025.

Remittance flows have also eased, falling to $17.6 million in the first four months of 2026, compared with $27.2 million a year earlier.

Tourism remains the only relatively stable area of exchange. In 2025, Kyrgyz citizens made 21,542 visits to Georgia, up 13.3% year-on-year. In the first quarter of 2026, arrivals were broadly stable at 3,678 visits, a marginal 0.1% decline. The launch of direct flights between the two countries was also discussed during the Bishkek meeting.

News.Az