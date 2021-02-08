Georgia lifts several coronavirus restrictions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Markets and public transport have resumed operations across Georgia starting Feb.8, according to the government of Georgia.

As reported, however they will be closed on weekends due to COVID-19 restrictions, announces the government of Georgia.

There will be several COVID19 related regulations both in markets as well as in public transport: wearing a facemask will be mandatory, and switching on air conditioning and heating is prohibited in buses.

Gotsiridze metro station, Turtle Lake, and Rike-Narikala ropeways are exceptions, as they will remain closed due to repairs.

The movement of private vehicles on bus lanes, which was allowed while the movement of public transport was suspended, is banned again starting today.

Public transport was not serving passengers due to the spread of the coronavirus since November 28, 2020.

