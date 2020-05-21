Georgia lifts state of emergency, curfew

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has decided to end the state of emergency and curfew on Friday, Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said.

“We will not request the state of emergency or curfew be prolonged,” Gakharia said.

However, the PM noted that all coronavirus-related restrictions should not be lifted.

Georgia has reported eight new cases of the coronavirus earlier today, bringing the total number of cases to 721.

485 of the 721 patients have recovered, while 12 others have died. As of May 21, 224 people remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia.

News.Az