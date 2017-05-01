Georgia making progress in investigation of cybercrime

+ ↺ − 16 px

A multinational team of experts from France, Ireland, Romania and the United Kingdom coordinated the exercise.

Georgia together with the countries from the Eastern Partnership Region, South-eastern Europe and Turkey are making progress in the investigation of cybercrime by establishing closer links between professional communities of cybercrime investigators, according to agenda.ge.

Fifty prosecutors, cybercrime investigators, financial investigation/intelligence and cyber security specialists from the Eastern Partnership Region, Southeast Europe and Turkey visited Georgia this week to participate in the Cybercrime Coordination and Partnership Exercise that was held on 24-28 April in Tbilisi.

In the exercise, coordination and cooperation problems were addressed, detecting cyber security incidents, handling suspicious data relating to financial transactions and money laundering and recovering data through international cooperation channels.

The simulation exercise aimed at addressing the problems of coordination and cooperation in the most practical way and required participants to detect cyber security incidents against critical infrastructure, apply digital forensics skills, detect and handle suspicious financial transactions and money laundering and recover data through international cooperation channels.

The exercise was organised by the Cybercrime Programme Office of the Council of Europe in close cooperation with the Data Exchange Agency of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

