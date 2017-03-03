Georgia may provide its infrastructure to NATO
- 03 Mar 2017 06:30
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 119508
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/georgia-may-provide-its-infrastructure-to-nato Copied
Georgia is ready to provide its infrastructure for NATO's exercises in the Black Sea.
After today's meeting with chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Gen. Petr Pavel, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria said that Georgia is ready to provide its infrastructure for NATO's exercises in the Black Sea.
"We express our full readiness to join even bigger naval exercises of NATO," he said.
News.Az