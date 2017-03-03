Yandex metrika counter

Georgia may provide its infrastructure to NATO

  • World
  • Share
Georgia may provide its infrastructure to NATO

Georgia is ready to provide its infrastructure for NATO's exercises in the Black Sea.

After today's meeting with chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Gen. Petr Pavel, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria said that Georgia is ready to provide its infrastructure for NATO's exercises in the Black Sea.

"We express our full readiness to join even bigger naval exercises of NATO," he said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      