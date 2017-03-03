Georgia may provide its infrastructure to NATO

Georgia may provide its infrastructure to NATO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is ready to provide its infrastructure for NATO's exercises in the Black Sea.

After today's meeting with chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Gen. Petr Pavel, Georgian Defense Minister Levan Izoria said that Georgia is ready to provide its infrastructure for NATO's exercises in the Black Sea.

"We express our full readiness to join even bigger naval exercises of NATO," he said.

News.Az

News.Az