Georgia may reduce COVID-10 self-isolation period this week

The regulation for the duration of the self-isolation period for COVID-19 patients could be reduced in Georgia this week, reflecting adjustments made in a number of countries to shorten the timespan, deputy health minister Tamar Gabunia revealed on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Georgian media.

Gabunia said her ministry, the National Centre for Disease Control and health professionals would discuss the possibility of cutting the current eight-day isolation period, following an initiative by prime minister Irakli Garibashvili.

The deputy health minister said the discussion would involve international experience on reducing the period to five days, noting a reduction would be particularly relevant for local medical staff involved in COVID-related treatment.

We will discuss this issue further this week, and if experts support reducing the isolation period in line with international practice, we will make the relevant statement,” Gabunia said.

