Yandex metrika counter

Georgia mourns coal mine accident victims

  • World
  • Share
Georgia mourns coal mine accident victims

Flags are flying at half-staff across Georgia as the country mourns the victims of a coal mine accident in Tkibuli, APA’s Georgia bureau reports.

Six miners were killed and three injured on Thursday when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed, the country’s interior ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the accident had occurred at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, 200 km (124.27 miles) west of the capital Tbilisi. 

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      