Georgia mourns coal mine accident victims
Flags are flying at half-staff across Georgia as the country mourns the victims of a coal mine accident in Tkibuli, APA’s Georgia bureau reports.
Six miners were killed and three injured on Thursday when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed, the country’s interior ministry said.
The ministry said in a statement that the accident had occurred at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, 200 km (124.27 miles) west of the capital Tbilisi.
