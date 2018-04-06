Georgia mourns coal mine accident victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

Flags are flying at half-staff across Georgia as the country mourns the victims of a coal mine accident in Tkibuli, APA’s Georgia bureau reports.

Six miners were killed and three injured on Thursday when the roof of a coal mine in western Georgia collapsed, the country’s interior ministry said.

The ministry said in a statement that the accident had occurred at the Mindeli mine in Tkibuli, 200 km (124.27 miles) west of the capital Tbilisi.

