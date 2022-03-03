Georgia officially applies for EU membership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Thursday signed an official application for the country’s EU membership, calling it a ‘historic day’ for the nation, News.Az reports.

In his address to the nation, Garibashvili described the application as another important step towards Georgia’s European integration.

“Georgia is a European state. Our country, throughout its long history, has always belonged to the area of European culture and civilization, and even today it makes a valuable contribution to its protection and development,” Garibashvili added.

