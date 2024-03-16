Georgia PM arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 16 for an official visit, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Georgian Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Kobakhidze was welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Georgia Faig Guliyev, Ambassador of Georgia to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze, and other officials.

