Georgia: Police arrest dozens during ongoing pro-EU protests

Police in Georgia, a former Soviet republic, reported on Saturday that they had arrested 107 individuals in the capital, Tbilisi, during overnight protests, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The demonstrations, in response to the government's suspension of accession talks with the EU, were said to be the largest in recent weeks after the ruling Russia-friendly Georgian Dream party's disputed win in October's parliamentary elections.Thousands of protesters gathered in the capital, Tbilisi, on Friday evening. On Thursday, the country's outgoing president, Salome Zourabichvili, joined protesters, and accused the government of declaring "war" on its own people in cracking down on demonstrations.However, Georgia's Interior Ministry has said the protests had "exceeded the norms set by the law for assemblies and rallies."The ministry claimed the demonstrators had thrown stones at police officers, built barricades, and burned objects. Police fired tear gas and water cannon at the protesters as they gathered in Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi's main street.The demonstrators built improvised barricades and defended themselves with fireworks.Pro-EU rallies were also reported from Batumi, Sugdidi, and other cities across the country. It is believed that arrests were also made in Batumi, Georgia's second-largest city.

