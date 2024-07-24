Georgia proposes reset in ties with US

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has stated that Tbilisi proposes a reset in relations with the United States and is hopeful for reciprocal steps from Washington, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"We want to offer our US partners a different agenda, which involves a reset. You are aware of how much has gone wrong in these relations over the past three to four years. Given this background, Georgian-US relations need a reset," Kobakhidze said at a press conference, adding that the country's authorities expect the US to make pragmatic decisions in this direction.According to Kobakhidze, an equitable approach is necessary for resetting relations. Georgia will take the maximum number of steps needed for this. The most important thing is that such steps are also taken by representatives of the US authorities.Last week, the US Department of Defense announced that the joint US-Georgia military exercises "Noble Partner," scheduled for the summer of 2024, have been postponed indefinitely due to a reconsideration of strategic relations.

News.Az