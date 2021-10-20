Georgia ready to develop, deepen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan – PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia is ready to develop and deepen friendly relations and strategic partnership existing with Azerbaijan for the sake of the well-being of the two countries and the region, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said in the congratulatory letter Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the restoration of Azerbaijan's independence, the Cabinet of Ministers told News.Az.

In his letter, Garibashvili noted that Georgia attaches great importance to the strategic partnership and friendly ties that have been formed between the two countries from time immemorial.

News.Az