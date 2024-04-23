Georgia reaffirms commitment to contributing to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia reaffirmed its strong commitment to contributing to the ongoing peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, News.Az reports.

Georgia welcomes the agreement reached by the Azerbaijan-Armenia Border Delimitation Commission on launching border delimitation process, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said on X.

“Georgia is interested in securing lasting peace in the region and reaffirms a strong commitment to contribute to a peace and trust building process between the two neighbors,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

On April 19, the 8th meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Matters of Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan took place under the chairmanship of Shahin Mustafayev, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Mher Grigoryan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the sides tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) – Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) – Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR) to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

