Georgia reaffirms readiness to contribute to Azerbaijan-Armenia peace talks

Georgia is ready to contribute to the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization and peace talks, Nikoloz Samkharadze, Chairman of Foreign Relations Committee at the Georgian Parliament, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, News.Az reports.During the meeting, the parties discussed regional issues and bilateral agenda. They also highlighted the importance of strategic partnership and development of economic cooperation between the countries.One major obstacle to finalizing the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan is Armenia's Constitution which has references to the Declaration of Independence posing territorial claims against Azerbaijan as it endorses the unification of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region with Armenia. President Ilham Aliyev recently highlighted in his speech in Shusha, the Karabakh region, that as long as this clause remains in Armenia’s Constitution, a peace agreement will not be possible as constitution is higher than any other document, including an international treaty.In June, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that a peace treaty with Azerbaijan was nearing completion but stressed that Armenia would not agree to Azerbaijan’s demand for a constitutional change. On July 5, Constitution Day in Armenia, Pashinyan emphasized the need for a new constitution that reflects the will and vision of the Armenian people.In late August, Armenian Justice Minister Grigor Minasyan said that a referendum on Armenia’s new constitution demanded by Azerbaijan will likely take place in 2027.

News.Az