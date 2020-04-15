Georgia reaffirms support for Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia does not recognize the so-called “presidential elections” held in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry said in a sta

“Georgia does not recognize the so-called “independence” of Nagorno-Karabakh and therefore does not recognize the 2nd round of the so-called “presidential elections” held in this region of Azerbaijan,” read the statement.

The statement also reaffirmed Georgia’s support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as for a peaceful settlement of the conflict based on the principles and norms of international law.

News.Az

News.Az