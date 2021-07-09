Georgia reports 1,108 new COVID-19 cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has reported 1,108 new cases of coronavirus, 714 recoveries and seven deaths in the past 24 hours, according to local media.

In total, 23,895 tests have been conducted around the country of which 13,758 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 10,137 were PCR tests.

As of today, 7,993 individuals are in self-isolation and 78 individuals are under quarantine.

Since February 26, 2020, Georgia has had 374,836 cases of coronavirus, 357,804 recoveries and 5,421 deaths.

News.Az