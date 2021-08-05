Georgia reports 3,670 coronavirus cases for August 5

+ ↺ − 16 px

Georgia has reported 3,670 new cases of coronavirus earlier today, agenda.ge reports.

Currently, 37,108 individuals remain infected with Covid-19 in the country.

41,885 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 24,184 of the 41,885 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,701 were PCR tests.

2,626 individuals have recovered and 38 have died from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The country has had 436,573 cases of coronavirus since February 26, 2020.

7.85 per cent of tested individuals had Covid-19 in the past 14 days.

393,453 of the 436,573 patients have recovered, while 5,986 have died from the virus.

News.Az