Georgia reports 4,233 more coronavirus cases

Georgia reported 4,233 coronavirus cases, 1,934 recoveries, and 38 deaths on August 4, according to Georgian media.

As reported, 45,229 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 26,469 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 18,760 were PCR tests.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 1,924 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 591 cases and the Imereti region with 518 cases.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 432,903, among them, 390,827 people recovered and 5,948 died.

