Georgia reports 5,352 new coronavirus cases in a day

Georgia reported 5,352 coronavirus cases, 2,635 recoveries, and 48 deaths on August 11, according to the local media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 2,363 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Adjara region with 905 cases, and the Imereti region with 564 cases.

A total of 50,430 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 30 564 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 19,866 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 10.61 percent, while 9.33 percent in the past 14 days.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 461,198, among them 409,110 people recovered and 6 230 died.

There are 53 people quarantined, 6,578 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 3 238 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of August 11, 688 940 people got the COVID-19 vaccine.

