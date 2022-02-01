Georgia reports record high 24,201 daily cases of coronavirus

+ ↺ − 16 px

A new record high of 24,201 Covid-19 cases has been confirmed in Georgia in the past 24 hours while 10,732 patients have recovered from the virus and 36 have died, News.Az reports citing Agenda.ge.

The positivity rate for the past 14 days stands at 21.96%.

Overall 164,572 remain infected with coronavirus in Georgia.

A total of 85,191 tests were conducted around the country in the past 24 hours. 61,936 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 23,255 were PCR tests.

A total of 1,020,510 of 1,200,124 patients have recovered, while 15,016 have died from the virus.

Overall, 1,754 cases of the Omicron variant have been confirmed in the country as of February 1.

A total of 5,454 patients are undergoing treatment in hospitals as of today. 1,048 patients are in critical condition out of which 263 are on artificial ventilation.

News.Az